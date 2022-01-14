Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Nurses strike in the United States Brendan Smialowski, AFP Posted at Jan 14 2022 11:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Activists gather during a vigil in Lafayette Park for nurses who died during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday in Washington, D.C. A number of nurses' unions organized several strikes across the country calling for safe working conditions in the industry as cases continue to rise. Read More: COVID19 coronavirus United States nurses strike health hospital Washington /life/01/14/22/yassi-pressman-ends-fitness-hibernation/video/news/01/14/22/doh-to-soon-launch-its-own-home-care-kit-chief/entertainment/01/14/22/baldwin-will-turn-over-phone-in-probe-of-film-set-shooting/business/01/14/22/mrt-3-to-implement-no-vax-no-ride-policy-on-jan-17/news/01/14/22/deped-suspends-classes-in-calabarzon-from-jan-17-29