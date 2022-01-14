Home  >  Overseas

Nurses strike in the United States

Brendan Smialowski, AFP

Posted at Jan 14 2022 11:25 AM

Nurses strike in the United States

Activists gather during a vigil in Lafayette Park for nurses who died during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday in Washington, D.C. A number of nurses' unions organized several strikes across the country calling for safe working conditions in the industry as cases continue to rise. 

