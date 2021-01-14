Home  >  Overseas

WHO experts to arrive in Wuhan for COVID-19 probe

Nicolas Asfouri, AFP

Posted at Jan 14 2021 09:13 AM

A woman wearing a face mask holds a baby that wears a protective shield during rush hour on a street outside of a shopping mall complex in Wuhan on Wednesday. A team of WHO experts will land directly in Wuhan on January 14, 2021, China's foreign ministry said, starting their long-delayed probe into COVID-19 at the virus epicentre. 

