MULTIMEDIA
WHO experts to arrive in Wuhan for COVID-19 probe
Nicolas Asfouri, AFP
Posted at Jan 14 2021 09:13 AM
A woman wearing a face mask holds a baby that wears a protective shield during rush hour on a street outside of a shopping mall complex in Wuhan on Wednesday. A team of WHO experts will land directly in Wuhan on January 14, 2021, China's foreign ministry said, starting their long-delayed probe into COVID-19 at the virus epicentre.
- /overseas/01/14/21/after-covid-19-infection-health-workers-83-pct-protected-study
- /news/01/14/21/some-passengers-onboard-flight-with-new-covid-19-variant-patient-reject-doh-call
- /video/news/01/14/21/uk-pinoy-hairdresser-gets-vaccinated-says-inoculation-only-way-out-of-pandemic
- /spotlight/01/14/21/impeachment-or-the-14th-amendment-can-trump-be-barred-from-future-office
- /overseas/01/14/21/trump-urges-americans-to-be-united-but-doesnt-mention-impeachment