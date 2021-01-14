MULTIMEDIA

Members of US Congress vote to impeach Trump for second time

Leah Millis, Reuters

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) shows the article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump after signing it in an engrossment ceremony, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Members of the US Congress voted to impeach US President Trump for the second time for allegedly inciting insurrection that ended up in the violent protest at the US Capitol last January 6.