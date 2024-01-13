Your future commute

MULTIMEDIA

NASA-developed aircraft looks like a Star Wars jet

Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE

Viber

The X-59 supersonic aircraft produced by NASA and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works is unveiled at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in Palmdale, California, USA on Friday. The X-59 is the centerpiece of NASA's Quesst mission, with the goal of collecting community response data from flights over representative communities across the United States. This data will be used by NASA to recommend an acceptable commercial supersonic noise standard to regulators to possibly repeal the current ban on supersonic flight over land and thereby change the future of commercial aviation, reducing flight times by half of what they are currently.