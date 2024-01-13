MULTIMEDIA

Royal wedding in Brunei

Mohd Rasfan, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This photo shows a general view of the main gate of Istana Nurul Iman, official residence of the Sultan of Brunei in Bandar Seri Begawan on Saturday, ahead of the wedding procession of Prince Abdul Mateen and Yanh Mulia Anisha Rosnah. Abdul is the son of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.