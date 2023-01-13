MULTIMEDIA
Pilgrims gather for Gangasagar Mela
Piyal Adhikary, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jan 13 2023 11:22 PM
Hindu pilgrims perform evening prayer as they gather during the Gangasagar Mela annual fair on Sagar Island, India on Friday. Devotees gather on Sagar Island to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Ganges River before it merges with the Bay of Bengal, in West Bengal, 130km south of Kolkata.
