Pfizer's COVID-19 pills arrive in South Korea

MULTIMEDIA
South Korea receives Pfizer's anti-COVID pill Paxlovid
Jung Yeon-je, Pool via Reuters
Posted at Jan 13 2022 07:24 PM
A worker unloads a cargo containing Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, for the treatment of COVID-19, the first batch to arrive in South Korea, at a cargo terminal of the Incheon International Airport, in Seoul on Thursday. At least 21,000 of the pills arrived and is set to be given to coronavirus patients on Friday as concern mounts over the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.
