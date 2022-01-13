Pfizer's COVID-19 pills arrive in South Korea

MULTIMEDIA

South Korea receives Pfizer's anti-COVID pill Paxlovid

Jung Yeon-je, Pool via Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A worker unloads a cargo containing Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, for the treatment of COVID-19, the first batch to arrive in South Korea, at a cargo terminal of the Incheon International Airport, in Seoul on Thursday. At least 21,000 of the pills arrived and is set to be given to coronavirus patients on Friday as concern mounts over the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.