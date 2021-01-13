MULTIMEDIA

US House of Representatives prepares for impeachment case vs Trump

Erin Scott, Reuters

Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding U.S. Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington, U.S., Tuesday. Members of the US House of Representatives are scheduled to vote for the impeachment of US President Trump for allegedly inciting insurrection that led to the violent protest last January 6, 2020.

