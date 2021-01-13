MULTIMEDIA

Respite for a healthworker

Yonhap via Reuters

A health worker wearing a protective suit enjoys the falling snow at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported less than 500 new coronavirus cases for the first time since its cases rose to 1,241 during the Christmas holiday which prompted strict restrictions in the country.