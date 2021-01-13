Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Indonesia President Widodo receives coronavirus vaccine

Agus Suparto, Indonesian Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters

Posted at Jan 13 2021 04:09 PM | Updated as of Jan 13 2021 04:18 PM

Indonesian President Joko Widodo receives a shot of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday. Widodo was administered the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech as the country fights one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia.

