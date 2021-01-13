Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Automated swab sample-taking AFP Posted at Jan 13 2021 07:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A robot machine takes a swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19 in Shenyang, in northeastern China's Liaoning province on Wednesday. More than 20 million are currently under some form of lockdown in China’s northern regions with Heilongjiang, the country’s northernmost province and home to some 37.5 million, declaring an “emergency state” on Wednesday to contain infections after recording 28 COVID-19 cases. including 12 that were asymptomatic. Chinese province of 37 million declares 'emergency' to control virus Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 swab test Shenyang China robot machine swab sample multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/01/13/21/us-covid-19-deaths-hit-daily-record-japan-china-tighten-virus-curbs/video/news/01/13/21/throwback-rescue-kuha-mo/news/01/13/21/duterte-defends-decision-to-buy-chinas-sinovac-covid-19-vaccine/news/01/13/21/congress-has-no-intelligence-funds-coa-says/spotlight/01/13/21/trump-throttled-press-freedom-journalists-say