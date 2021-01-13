MULTIMEDIA

Automated swab sample-taking

AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A robot machine takes a swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19 in Shenyang, in northeastern China's Liaoning province on Wednesday. More than 20 million are currently under some form of lockdown in China’s northern regions with Heilongjiang, the country’s northernmost province and home to some 37.5 million, declaring an “emergency state” on Wednesday to contain infections after recording 28 COVID-19 cases. including 12 that were asymptomatic.