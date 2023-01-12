Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Stepping up as Chinese New Year nears Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE Posted at Jan 12 2023 10:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Aceh Lion Dance group practice the lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Thursday. Celebrations for the “Year of the Water Rabbit” worldwide will fall on January 22. Read More: Chinese New year Lunar New Year Indonesia Lion Dance Lion Dancers /entertainment/01/12/23/what-kristine-realized-in-12-years-of-marriage-with-oyo/entertainment/01/12/23/michelle-madrigal-inaming-nagloko-rin-noon-sa-relasyon/sports/01/12/23/poc-eyes-1200-man-delegation-for-32nd-sea-games/news/01/12/23/manolo-lopez-passes-away-at-80/video/business/01/12/23/ph-shares-climb-above-6800