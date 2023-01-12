Home  >  Overseas

Stepping up as Chinese New Year nears

Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jan 12 2023 10:27 PM

Members of the Aceh Lion Dance group practice the lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Thursday. Celebrations for the “Year of the Water Rabbit” worldwide will fall on January 22. 

