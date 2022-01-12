Home  >  Overseas

No classes in HK kindergartens and primary schools amid Omicron threat

HK suspends classes due to Omicron outbreak

Children are escorted from school in Hong Kong as the city announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools on Tuesday. Hong Kong, which implements one of the toughest coronavirus border restrictions shut kindergartens and primary schools until the Lunar New Year following the Omicron variant outbreak. 

