Heightened security at US Capitol

Jason Redmond, AFP

Posted at Jan 12 2021 09:26 AM

A demonstrator, who wished to remain anonymous, holds a US National flag as the Washington National Guard, State Patrol and a fence surround the state Capitol as the Legislature opens the 2021 session in Olympia, Washington on Monday. Ten foot metal mesh fences were installed around the Capitol building as Washington strengthens security following the violent protest by Trump supporters last January 6.

