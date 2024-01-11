MULTIMEDIA

Papua New Guinea burning

Femli Studio via Reuters

An aerial view of smoke billowing from burning buildings, amid looting and arson during protests in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on Wednesday in this screen grab. At least fifteen people have died after major rioting and unrest hit Papua New Guinea after a group of soldiers, police officers and prison guards launched protests against the government over a pay cut blamed on an administrative glitch.