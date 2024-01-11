MULTIMEDIA
Papua New Guinea burning
Femli Studio via Reuters
Posted at Jan 11 2024 04:04 PM
An aerial view of smoke billowing from burning buildings, amid looting and arson during protests in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on Wednesday in this screen grab. At least fifteen people have died after major rioting and unrest hit Papua New Guinea after a group of soldiers, police officers and prison guards launched protests against the government over a pay cut blamed on an administrative glitch.
