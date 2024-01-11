Malaysia and Singapore link

Home  >  Overseas

Malaysia's Prime Minister Office handout via Reuters

Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim shake hands during a ceremony on Thursday to commemorate the completion of the connecting span for the construction of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) link project which connects the marine viaduct between Malaysia and Singapore at the Straits of Johor, Malaysia-Singapore border. 

