MULTIMEDIA

A glimmer of hope on Israel-Gaza border

Tyrone Siu, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A double rainbow is seen in the sky near the Israel-Gaza border amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Israel on January 11, 2024.

Israel will face the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague after South Africa filed a case accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.