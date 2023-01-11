Rescue in flooded California

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA California experiences extreme weather Josh Edelson, AFP Posted at Jan 11 2023 11:52 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber San Diego firefighter Brian Sanford rescues a dog from a flooded home in Merced, California, on Tuesday. Fierce storms that ravaged California again Tuesday caused flash flooding, closed key highways, toppled trees and swept away drivers and passengers -- reportedly including a five-year-old-boy who remains missing in central California. Fact check: What's the link between global heating and extreme weather? 'Brutal' storm bears down on California Read More: Merced California extreme weather flash flood rescue animal rescue /news/01/11/23/afp-nothing-irregular-in-military-leadership-change/spotlight/01/11/23/super-resistant-mosquitoes-pose-growing-threat-study/entertainment/01/11/23/jessy-mendiola-gives-followers-a-glimpse-of-baby-daughter/life/01/11/23/pinay-included-in-miss-universe-selection-committee/entertainment/01/11/23/titanic-heads-back-to-theaters-for-25th-anniversary