California experiences extreme weather

Josh Edelson, AFP

Posted at Jan 11 2023 11:52 AM

Rescue in flooded California

San Diego firefighter Brian Sanford rescues a dog from a flooded home in Merced, California, on Tuesday. Fierce storms that ravaged California again Tuesday caused flash flooding, closed key highways, toppled trees and swept away drivers and passengers -- reportedly including a five-year-old-boy who remains missing in central California. 

