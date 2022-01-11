No vax for Novak? Aussie court says no problem

MULTIMEDIA
No vax, no problem as court lets Djokovic stay in Australia, for now
Scott Barbour, Tennis Australia Handout/Reuters
Posted at Jan 11 2022 07:23 PM
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rests during practice ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday. Djokovic returned to training hours after winning a court challenge to remain in Australia. However, the fight over the world number one’s medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination, which he needs to defend his Australian Open crown, is not over yet as the government said it was still considering another way to deport him.
