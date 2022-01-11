No vax for Novak? Aussie court says no problem

MULTIMEDIA

No vax, no problem as court lets Djokovic stay in Australia, for now

Scott Barbour, Tennis Australia Handout/Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rests during practice ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday. Djokovic returned to training hours after winning a court challenge to remain in Australia. However, the fight over the world number one’s medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination, which he needs to defend his Australian Open crown, is not over yet as the government said it was still considering another way to deport him.