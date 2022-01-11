MULTIMEDIA
Children get vaccine with help from 'Superheroes'
Devi Rahman, AFP
Posted at Jan 11 2022 08:25 PM
Medical staff dressed in superhero costumes of Captain America and Hulk accompany children age 6 to 11 as they receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a school in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday. Indonesian authorities granted emergency authorization for the use of five different COVID-19 vaccines as booster shots that will prioritize vulnerable groups to stave off the rising number of new cases.
