A cool view!

Gyorgy Varga, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jan 10 2024 04:17 PM

Ice covers a bench on the shore of Lake Balaton in Balatonfenyves, Hungary on Tuesday, as the temperature dropped to minus 6 degrees Celsius accompanied by strong winds in the region. Climate scientists are predicting a hotter 2024 after record-breaking extreme weather events last year. 

