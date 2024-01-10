MULTIMEDIA
A cool view!
Gyorgy Varga, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jan 10 2024 04:17 PM
Ice covers a bench on the shore of Lake Balaton in Balatonfenyves, Hungary on Tuesday, as the temperature dropped to minus 6 degrees Celsius accompanied by strong winds in the region. Climate scientists are predicting a hotter 2024 after record-breaking extreme weather events last year.
