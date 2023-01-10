Latin Catholic clergy hold mass for Benedict XVI

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Latin Catholic clergy hold mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE Posted at Jan 10 2023 10:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Latin Catholic clergymen hold special mass in honor of late pope Benedict XVI at the church of the holy sepulcher in Jerusalem old city on Tuesday. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died on 31 December 2022 at his Vatican residence, at the age 95. Read More: Catholic Latin Catholic Pope Emeritus Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Pope Benedict /video/news/01/10/23/over-600-police-officials-tender-courtesy-resignation/video/news/01/10/23/ex-dnd-chief-says-he-was-not-told-about-centino-reappointment/sports/01/10/23/m4-the-valley-falcon-continue-march-in-m4/overseas/01/10/23/china-moves-to-regulate-deepfake-technology/entertainment/01/10/23/taylor-swifts-anti-hero-back-atop-billboard-chart