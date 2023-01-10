Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Latin Catholic clergy hold mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jan 10 2023 10:16 PM

Latin Catholic clergy hold mass for Benedict XVI

Latin Catholic clergymen hold special mass in honor of late pope Benedict XVI at the church of the holy sepulcher in Jerusalem old city on Tuesday. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died on 31 December 2022 at his Vatican residence, at the age 95. 

Read More:  Catholic   Latin Catholic   Pope Emeritus   Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI   Pope Benedict  