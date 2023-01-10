Home  >  Overseas

Domestic travel back in China as zero-COVID policy ends

Wu Hao, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jan 10 2023 05:24 PM

Domestic travel back in China

Passengers wearing face masks walk with their luggage in front of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China on Tuesday. Chinese passengers are travelling domestically as the nation's most important holiday season kicked off, after the end of China's zero-COVID policy that was in place for 3 years. 

