Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Domestic travel back in China as zero-COVID policy ends Wu Hao, EPA-EFE Posted at Jan 10 2023 05:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers wearing face masks walk with their luggage in front of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China on Tuesday. Chinese passengers are travelling domestically as the nation's most important holiday season kicked off, after the end of China's zero-COVID policy that was in place for 3 years. Who has imposed COVID rules on travelers from China? Tighter COVID rules for China travelers sought in Philippines Read More: coronavirus COVId-19 China travel zero COVID policy Beijing /sports/01/10/23/new-psc-chair-assures-no-delays-in-athletes-allowance/business/01/10/23/peso-strengthens-to-p54-vs-dollar-level-strongest-since-june-30/news/01/10/23/ople-cabinet-to-discuss-ofw-death-row-cases-this-week/entertainment/01/10/23/after-over-18-years-marc-logan-wife-hold-church-wedding/sports/01/10/23/thiem-optimistic-for-australian-open-after-injury-woes