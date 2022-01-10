Residential building fire in New York kills 19, injures 63

MULTIMEDIA

NY residential building fire kills 19, injures 63

Scott Heins, Getty Images/AFP

Emergency first responders remain at the scene of an intense fire at a 19-story residential building in the Bronx borough of New York City, USA that erupted Sunday morning. Authorities confirmed that 19 people, including 9 children were killed and 63 were injured during the incident.