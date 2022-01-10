Residential building fire in New York kills 19, injures 63

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA NY residential building fire kills 19, injures 63 Scott Heins, Getty Images/AFP Posted at Jan 10 2022 01:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Emergency first responders remain at the scene of an intense fire at a 19-story residential building in the Bronx borough of New York City, USA that erupted Sunday morning. Authorities confirmed that 19 people, including 9 children were killed and 63 were injured during the incident. 'Victims on every floor': Nine kids among 19 dead in New York fire Read More: New York fire Bronx borough New York City fire sunog fire disaster deadly fire /sports/01/10/22/simons-hot-shooting-lifts-trail-blazers-past-kings/news/01/10/22/official-sorry-for-slow-turnaround-of-covid-19-tests/business/01/10/22/nokia-t20-review-a-decent-affordable-tablet/video/news/01/10/22/169-fabella-hospital-employees-test-positive-for-covid/sports/01/10/22/volleyball-paat-nakhon-ratchasima-sweep-black-power