LA police saves injured pilot before train slams on downed plane

Pilot saved before train slams downed plane

LAPD/Handout via Reuters

A screen grab from a police body camera video shows the pilot of a plane that crashed on railway tracks being rescued by Los Angeles Police Department officers moments before a train hit the aircraft in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Sunday. The passenger train slammed onto the ill-fated Cessna that crashed shortly after takeoff, local media reported, just seconds after police freed the bleeding pilot.