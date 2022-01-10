LA police saves injured pilot before train slams on downed plane

MULTIMEDIA
Pilot saved before train slams downed plane
Posted at Jan 10 2022 03:17 PM
A screen grab from a police body camera video shows the pilot of a plane that crashed on railway tracks being rescued by Los Angeles Police Department officers moments before a train hit the aircraft in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Sunday. The passenger train slammed onto the ill-fated Cessna that crashed shortly after takeoff, local media reported, just seconds after police freed the bleeding pilot.
