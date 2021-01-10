Home  >  Overseas

Search and rescue for Indonesian passenger plane

Adek Berry, AFP

Posted at Jan 10 2021 12:04 PM

Indonesian Navy divers hold wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 during a search and rescue operation at sea near Lancang island on Sunday. The Boeing 737-500, which is bound for Pontianak in West Kalimantan, crashed shortly after taking off from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta international airport on January 9.

