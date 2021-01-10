Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Heavy snowfall blankets Spain Gabriel Bouys, AFP Posted at Jan 10 2021 05:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People walk amid a heavy snowfall in Madrid on Saturday. Heavy snow fell across much of Spain, leaving huge areas blanketed in white as Storm Filomena brought wintry weather not seen in decades to the Iberian peninsula. Read More: Madrid Spain snowfall Storm Filomena /entertainment/01/10/21/nadine-lustre-back-on-asap-with-a-fierce-performance/news/01/10/21/di-pa-ba-tayo-natuto-robredo-says-cha-cha-hearings-wrong-timing/life/01/10/21/film-festival-in-sweden-offers-to-isolate-enthusiast-on-remote-island/news/01/10/21/2-u-turn-slots-sa-bahagi-ng-edsa-caloocan-isasara-sa-enero-11/news/01/10/21/pulis-na-bumaril-sa-mag-ina-sa-tarlac-naghain-ng-not-guilty-plea