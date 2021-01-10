Home  >  Overseas

Heavy snowfall blankets Spain

Gabriel Bouys, AFP

Posted at Jan 10 2021 05:00 PM

People walk amid a heavy snowfall in Madrid on Saturday. Heavy snow fell across much of Spain, leaving huge areas blanketed in white as Storm Filomena brought wintry weather not seen in decades to the Iberian peninsula.

