MULTIMEDIA
Chinese travelers get green light
Jack Taylor, AFP
Posted at Jan 09 2023 10:43 PM
Travelers from a Xiamen Airlines flight are greeted by Thai health and government officials as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Monday, as China removed Covid-19 travel restrictions. China lifted quarantine requirements for travelers returning from abroad as the Chinese New Year holiday nears, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases.
