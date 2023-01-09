MULTIMEDIA

Chinese travelers get green light

Jack Taylor, AFP

Travelers from a Xiamen Airlines flight are greeted by Thai health and government officials as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Monday, as China removed Covid-19 travel restrictions. China lifted quarantine requirements for travelers returning from abroad as the Chinese New Year holiday nears, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases.

