Bolsonaro supporters call for military intervention

MULTIMEDIA

Bolsonaro supporters invade government offices, call for military intervention

Andre Borges, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Bolsonaro supporters storm the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday. Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the headquarters of the National Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace, seat of the Presidency of the Republic, in a demonstration calling for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.