MULTIMEDIA
London on third COVID-19 lockdown
Tolga Akmen, AFP
Posted at Jan 09 2021 02:00 PM
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past a stand with copies of the Evening Standard newspaper in central London on Friday, as England entered a third lockdown due to COVID-19. Faced by a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, driven by the new strain, England entered a strict lockdown on January 5, 2021, with schools and non-essential shops closed for at least six weeks after previous measures failed to halt the steep rise in cases.
