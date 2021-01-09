MULTIMEDIA

London on third COVID-19 lockdown

Tolga Akmen, AFP

A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past a stand with copies of the Evening Standard newspaper in central London on Friday, as England entered a third lockdown due to COVID-19. Faced by a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, driven by the new strain, England entered a strict lockdown on January 5, 2021, with schools and non-essential shops closed for at least six weeks after previous measures failed to halt the steep rise in cases.