Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Contact tracing for Black Nazarene devotees Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2021 03:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Devotees line up along Quezon Boulevard corner Lerma Street to submit their contact tracing forms before heading to Quiapo Church in Manila to attend a Mass in celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Saturday. The Department of Health raised concern on reported overcrowding in some areas as minimum health protocols are being imposed during the religious event due to the COVID-19 threat. Read More: Traslacion 2021 Quiapo Church Black Nazarene COVID-19 pandemic coronavirus Contact tracing /news/01/09/21/ph-logs-nearly-2000-covid-19-cases-highest-in-3-weeks/news/01/09/21/tingnan-sanitation-at-disinfection-sa-quiapo-church-sa-pista-ng-poong-nazareno/news/01/09/21/doh-flags-crowding-at-nazareno-feast-organizers-say-devotees-disciplined/sports/01/09/21/nba-warriors-rally-to-stun-clippers-behind-stephen-currys-38/sports/01/09/21/nba-raptors-clobber-kings-for-first-road-victory