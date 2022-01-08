MULTIMEDIA
Gas explosion kills 9 in Chongqing, China
AFP
Posted at Jan 08 2022 11:50 AM
Rescuers search at the scene of an explosion that caused a building to collapse killing at least nine people in southwestern China's city of Chongqing on Friday. The blast at 12:10 pm (0410 GMT) was triggered by a suspected gas leak and brought down a neighborhood committee building housing a canteen, trapping more than 20 people, state news agency Xinhua said.
- /news/01/08/22/quiapo-church-tahimik-sa-bisperas-ng-pista-ng-nazareno
- /business/01/08/22/ika-2-sunod-na-oil-price-hike-asahan-sa-enero-11
- /news/01/08/22/longest-held-political-prisoner-in-ph-released
- /life/01/08/22/pandemic-fuels-online-exercise-boom
- /news/01/08/22/dilg-arresting-unvaxxed-individuals-only-last-resort