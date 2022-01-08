MULTIMEDIA

Gas explosion kills 9 in Chongqing, China

AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Rescuers search at the scene of an explosion that caused a building to collapse killing at least nine people in southwestern China's city of Chongqing on Friday. The blast at 12:10 pm (0410 GMT) was triggered by a suspected gas leak and brought down a neighborhood committee building housing a canteen, trapping more than 20 people, state news agency Xinhua said.