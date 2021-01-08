Home  >  Overseas

Securing Washington D.C.

Stephanie Keith, Reuters

Posted at Jan 08 2021 10:45 AM | Updated as of Jan 08 2021 11:23 AM

National Guard members walk behind a fence installed in front of the United States Capitol on Thursday, a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupied the building in Washington D.C. The attack on the Capitol, home of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, is unprecedented since the war with the British in 1812.

