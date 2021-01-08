Home  >  Overseas

More years to come

One hundred year-old Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, south east London on Thursday. A mass rollout by GP practices of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has begun, as hospitals across the United Kingdom face rising numbers of seriously ill patients.

