More years to come

Kirsty O'Connor, Pool/AFP

One hundred year-old Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, south east London on Thursday. A mass rollout by GP practices of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has begun, as hospitals across the United Kingdom face rising numbers of seriously ill patients.