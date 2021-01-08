Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Mass vaccinations in Beijing underway

AFP

Posted at Jan 08 2021 08:23 PM

Mass vaccinations in Beijing underway

People receive vaccines against COVID-19 at a temporary vaccination center in Beijing on Friday, more than a month ahead of the Lunar New Year. As of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China since the outbreak first started in the city of Wuhan now stands at 87,278 cases.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus vaccine   Beijing   vaccine shots   multimedia   multimedia photos  