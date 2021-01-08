Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Mass vaccinations in Beijing underway AFP Posted at Jan 08 2021 08:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People receive vaccines against COVID-19 at a temporary vaccination center in Beijing on Friday, more than a month ahead of the Lunar New Year. As of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China since the outbreak first started in the city of Wuhan now stands at 87,278 cases. China reports biggest rise in daily COVID cases in 5 months Beijing raises guard as COVID-19 cases rise in Hebei province After the outbreak, asymptomatic COVID-19 cases lurked in Wuhan - study Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine Beijing vaccine shots multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/01/08/21/happy-in-both-but-healthier-in-one-melissa-ricks-shares-weight-loss-snap/life/01/08/21/so-surreal-heart-evangelista-reacts-to-her-billboard-in-new-yorks-times-square/video/entertainment/01/08/21/vice-ganda-idinaan-sa-prank-ang-pamimigay-ng-bonggang-christmas-gifts/video/news/01/08/21/imbestigasyon-ng-nbi-sa-dacera-case-umarangkada-na/news/01/08/21/russias-gamaleya-institute-applies-for-covid-19-vaccine-emergency-use-but-documents-incomplete-fda