US President Biden blames Trump in Capitol attack

Jabin Botsford, Reuters/pool

Posted at Jan 07 2022 09:32 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol during a ceremony on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Thursday. Biden blamed former president Donald Trump’s ‘web of lies’ for the attack to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. 

