Japan set to declare coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo region

A woman wearing a face mask walks under a row of gates at Hie Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday as Japan's government is expected to declare a coronavirus state of emergency in the greater Tokyo as local media said the capital would again report a record daily number of infections. The new restrictions will be far less strict than harsh lockdowns seen in other parts of the world, and will be softer even than the first state of emergency implemented in Japan last spring.