Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Japan set to declare coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo region Philip Fong, AFP Posted at Jan 07 2021 04:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A woman wearing a face mask walks under a row of gates at Hie Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday as Japan's government is expected to declare a coronavirus state of emergency in the greater Tokyo as local media said the capital would again report a record daily number of infections. The new restrictions will be far less strict than harsh lockdowns seen in other parts of the world, and will be softer even than the first state of emergency implemented in Japan last spring. Japan to declare virus state of emergency in Tokyo region Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Japan Tokyo state of emergency Hie Shrine /overseas/01/07/21/after-trump-supporters-storm-us-capitol-congress-certifies-biden-win/news/01/07/21/mga-deboto-kaniya-kaniyang-paggunita-sa-itim-na-nazareno-dahil-sa-kanseladong-traslacion/sports/01/07/21/pba-smbs-romeo-recovering-well-from-shoulder-injury/entertainment/01/07/21/fumiya-at-yamyam-mas-lumalim-ang-pagkakaibigan-kahit-may-pandemya/overseas/01/07/21/n-koreas-kim-vows-to-boost-military-capabilities-at-rare-party-congress