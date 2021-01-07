MULTIMEDIA

Congress certifies Biden election victory

J. Scott Applewhite, Pool/Getty Images via AFP

Vice President Mike Pence hands the West Virginia certification to staff as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., listens during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol on Thursday in Washington, DC. Congress reconvened to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump, hours after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol and disrupted proceedings.