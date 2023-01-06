Tuna for 15 million pesos

MULTIMEDIA

Bluefin tuna garners 15 million pesos in auction

Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

A sushi restaurant staff member stands next to the auctioned 212-kilogram Bluefin tuna after the New Year's first auction of the Toyosu Market, at the Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. Yukitaka Yamaguchi, president of wholesaler Yamayuki, and the company operating the Sushi Ginza Onodera restaurants, secured the first tuna auction of the New Year with a bid of almost 36.04 million Japanese Yen (Php 15 million).

