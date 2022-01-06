Rallying vs vaccine mandate

MULTIMEDIA
Anti-vax protester wears PPE in protest
Mike Segar, Reuters
Posted at Jan 06 2022 10:39 AM
A protester holds a banner at a rally against vaccine mandates outside the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York, U.S. on Wednesday. The United States has reported a record single-day number of 1,082,549 COVID-19 cases on Monday and brought the country's total number of cases to more than 56 million.
