Rallying vs vaccine mandate

Anti-vax protester wears PPE in protest

Mike Segar, Reuters

A protester holds a banner at a rally against vaccine mandates outside the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York, U.S. on Wednesday. The United States has reported a record single-day number of 1,082,549 COVID-19 cases on Monday and brought the country's total number of cases to more than 56 million.