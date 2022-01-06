Pope Francis celebrates Feast of Epiphany

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating the Feast of Epiphany

Yari Nardi, Reuters

Pope Francis celebrates Mass for the Feast of Epiphany or Three Kings Day in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Thursday. Pope Francis on Wednesday during a general audience suggested people who substitute pets for kids exhibit "a certain selfishness,” and added the practice ”is a denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity".