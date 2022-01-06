Pope Francis celebrates Feast of Epiphany

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Celebrating the Feast of Epiphany Yari Nardi, Reuters Posted at Jan 06 2022 08:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pope Francis celebrates Mass for the Feast of Epiphany or Three Kings Day in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Thursday. Pope Francis on Wednesday during a general audience suggested people who substitute pets for kids exhibit "a certain selfishness,” and added the practice ”is a denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity". Having pets, not kids, robs us of 'humanity': Pope Francis Read More: Pope Francis Feast of EPiphany Three Kings Day Vatican pets /sports/01/06/22/gab-to-lend-legal-assistance-to-deported-orcollo/news/01/06/22/duterte-orders-restrain-arrest-unvaxxed-people-who-roam-around/sports/01/06/22/icymi-thirdy-ravena-sinks-basket-beyond-half-court/entertainment/01/06/22/jacob-batalon-on-how-he-grew-as-an-actor-and-why-hes-ready-to-lead-now/video/life/01/06/22/alam-nyo-ba-bakas-ng-tamaraw-nakita-sa-isang-lugar-sa-mindoro