Mladen Antonov, AFP

Posted at Jan 06 2021 01:19 PM

Back to the cycle

Employees of the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority clean and disinfect the Yodpiman Flower Market in Bangkok on Wednesday. The Thai government imposed further restrictions due to the fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus being experienced around the world. 

