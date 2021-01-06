Back to curfews

MULTIMEDIA

Jean-Christophe Verhaegen, AFP

A street is pictured deserted in Metz, eastern France on Tuesday as a new curfew takes effect at 6 o'clock in the evening in 15 French departments to fight against the spread of the new coronavirus. France promised at the beginning of the year to speed up COVID vaccinations, but failed to silence critics who accused the government of "amateurism" over the slow start to its inoculation campaign.