Not a nice view

Train collision in West Java

Timur Matahari, AFP

Posted at Jan 05 2024 04:12 PM

This aerial photo shows a view of two trains after they collided in Cicalengka, West Java province on January 5, 2024. Three people were killed and at least 28 injured when two trains collided on Indonesia's main island of Java on January 5, officials said. 

