Pope Emeritus laid to rest

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid to rest

Handout, Vatican Media/AFP

Posted at Jan 05 2023 10:56 PM

This handout photograph taken and released by The Vatican Media on Thursday shows officials preparing the casket of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican. Scarlet-clad cardinals, dignitaries and thousands of priests and nuns from around the world gathered to say goodbye to the German theologian, who stunned the Catholic church in 2013 by becoming the first pontiff in six centuries to resign. 

