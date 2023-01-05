Pope Emeritus laid to rest

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid to rest

Handout, Vatican Media/AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This handout photograph taken and released by The Vatican Media on Thursday shows officials preparing the casket of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican. Scarlet-clad cardinals, dignitaries and thousands of priests and nuns from around the world gathered to say goodbye to the German theologian, who stunned the Catholic church in 2013 by becoming the first pontiff in six centuries to resign.