Air strikes in Donetsk, Ukraine

Air strikes damage buildings in Donetsk, Ukraine

Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP

A man walks by a destroyed residential building in the city of Lyman, Donetsk region on Wednesday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s defense ministry reported that 89 Russian soldiers were killed during a strike in Makiivka on December 31 carried out by Ukranian forces in response to a wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets.