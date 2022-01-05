One expensive sashimi

MULTIMEDIA

Record-setting price at Tokyo tuna auction

Issei Kato, Reuters

A 211-kilogram bluefin tuna that was auctioned for about 16.9 million Japanese yen or around 145,290 dollars and bought jointly by Michelin-starred sushi restaurant operator Onodera Group and wholesaler Yamayuk is carried into a sushi restaurant after the first tuna auction of the New Year in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

