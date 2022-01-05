One expensive sashimi

MULTIMEDIA
Record-setting price at Tokyo tuna auction
Issei Kato, Reuters
Posted at Jan 05 2022 01:54 PM
A 211-kilogram bluefin tuna that was auctioned for about 16.9 million Japanese yen or around 145,290 dollars and bought jointly by Michelin-starred sushi restaurant operator Onodera Group and wholesaler Yamayuk is carried into a sushi restaurant after the first tuna auction of the New Year in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.
- /sports/01/05/22/obiena-patafa-rift-could-have-been-avoided
- /sports/01/05/22/barty-beat-gauff-in-australian-open-lead-up
- /sports/01/05/22/listen-ex-pba-player-garvo-lanete-on-his-next-chapter
- /life/01/05/22/having-pets-not-kids-robs-us-of-humanity-pope-francis
- /business/01/05/22/european-equities-extend-gains-as-omicron-fears-fade