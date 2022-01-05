Chinese city tests residents for COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA
Testing for COVID-19 in the cold
cnsphoto via Reuters
Posted at Jan 05 2022 06:11 PM
Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs from residents during a city-wide nucleic acid testing following cases of COVID-19 in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China on Wednesday. China has so far locked down two cities, Yuzhou and Xián, affecting some 14.2 million residents, in an aggressive zero-COVID strategy ahead of the coming Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year.
