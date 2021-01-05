Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Tell the truth Daniel Leal-Olivas, AFP Posted at Jan 05 2021 10:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate outside the Old Bailey court in central London as the court rules on his extradition case on Monday. A court in Britain refused a US request that WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange be extradited to the United States to face trial over the publication of secrets relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Read More: Wikileaks Julian Assange UK Britain court United States extradition truth multimedia multimedia photos /sports/01/05/21/tennis-djokovic-nadal-headline-virus-hit-atp-cup/sports/01/05/21/football-rusty-liverpool-stumble-again-in-southampton-defeat/news/01/05/21/medyo-mababaw-local-execs-urge-public-to-move-on-from-illegal-psg-vaccination/sports/01/05/21/football-premier-league-to-continue-during-new-english-lockdown/spotlight/01/05/21/what-we-do-and-dont-know-about-new-covid-mutations