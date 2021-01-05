MULTIMEDIA

Tell the truth

Daniel Leal-Olivas, AFP

Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate outside the Old Bailey court in central London as the court rules on his extradition case on Monday. A court in Britain refused a US request that WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange be extradited to the United States to face trial over the publication of secrets relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.