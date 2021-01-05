Home  >  Overseas

Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Posted at Jan 05 2021 11:14 AM

Soldiers help distribute vaccine to the people

Workers unload Sinovac vaccines from a truck under police escort in Surabaya, Indonesia on Monday, as the distribution of as many as 3 million Sinovac doses goes out to various provinces. Southeast Asia’s most populous nation prepares to begin mass inoculations against COVID-19, with a priority on working age adults over the elderly, aiming to reach herd immunity fast and revive the economy. 

